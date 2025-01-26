https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16951478SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264The video captures a vibrant city skyline illuminated by colorful fireworks, reflecting on the water, with a wide-angle camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 48.12 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 26.31 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.57 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.71 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare