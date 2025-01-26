https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16951479SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264The video captures dewdrops on vibrant green leaves, creating a serene, natural atmosphere with a close-up camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 13.68 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.91 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.57 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.93 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare