https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16951482SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A professional video capturing a confident man in a bustling office setting, highlighting a vibrant work environment with a close-up camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 28.16 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.75 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.01 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.23 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare