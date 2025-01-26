https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16951494SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A charming video of a young girl playing a clarinet in a cozy, sunlit room, surrounded by cushions and books, with a low camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 28.94 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.18 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.48 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.61 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare