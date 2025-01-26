https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16951510SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A serene video of a young girl playing the clarinet in a sunlit room, capturing a peaceful moment with a low camera angle towards the end.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 38.53 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.33 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.15 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.71 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare