https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16951513SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A serene video capturing blooming water lilies on a pond, showcasing nature's tranquility with a top-down camera angle for a peaceful view.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 36.16 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 20.65 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.99 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.06 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare