rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16951525
Save
Video Info
0:05
30 FPS
H.264

The video captures a fresh, vibrant kitchen scene with a focus on washing vegetables, using a close-up camera angle for an intimate feel.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.98 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.13 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.62 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.23 MB

View personal and business license