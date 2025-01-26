https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16951568SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264The video captures mesmerizing Northern Lights over snowy mountains, blending natural beauty with serene reflections, shot from a wide camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 41.63 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.3 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.56 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.46 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare