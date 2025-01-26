https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16951571SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264The video captures a serene landscape with vast open fields under a blue sky, using a wide-angle camera angle to emphasize the expansive horizon.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 24.26 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.4 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.97 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.94 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare