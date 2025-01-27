https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16952466SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A fluffy cat lounges on a soft blanket by a window with pink flowers. Captured in a close-up angle, perfect for a cozy, calming video scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 48.7 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 25.5 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.16 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.28 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare