rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955048
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Close-up video shot of a woman's face with natural lighting, focusing on skin texture and subtle expressions, capturing a serene, intimate mood.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 37.11 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.26 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.06 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.26 MB

View personal and business license