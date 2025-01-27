https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955161SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial view of an industrial refinery with complex piping and storage tanks, showcasing infrastructure in a cinematic video style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 65.94 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 45.84 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.72 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 14.29 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare