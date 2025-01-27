https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955169SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A woman works at a desk with a laptop and notes, facing a bookshelf. Side angle captures a calm, focused atmosphere, ideal for a study video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 24.85 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.72 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.46 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.83 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare