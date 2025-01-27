https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955206SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Video captures a low-angle view of a serene Greek village with whitewashed buildings, vibrant flowers, and a couple strolling through the scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 36.88 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.6 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.01 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.19 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare