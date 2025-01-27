https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955214SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Wide-angle video shot of a lone cactus with pink flowers in a vast desert landscape under a clear blue sky, emphasizing isolation and nature's beauty.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 34.48 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.46 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.76 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.64 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare