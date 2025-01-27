https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955247SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Dramatic video of lightning striking through dark storm clouds. Captured from a low angle, emphasizing the power and intensity of the storm.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 37.91 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 23.3 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 6.04 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.72 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare