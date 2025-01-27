https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955258SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A knight in shining armor stands in a vibrant flower field, castle in view. Low-angle shot, capturing a fantasy video game atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 82.51 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 49.31 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 10.17 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.54 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare