https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955287SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Video captures a low-angle view of chickens near a rustic coop, highlighting their vibrant feathers and the sunlit farm setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 65.62 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 30.66 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 7.82 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 12.88 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare