https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955333SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Cozy living room with a modern style, shot from a wide-angle. Warm lighting and a plush sofa create a relaxing atmosphere, ideal for a home video setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 27.95 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.84 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.43 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.41 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare