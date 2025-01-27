https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955340SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Video concept of serene coastal village at sunset, captured from a low angle. Vibrant colors highlight the tranquil waterfront and charming architecture.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 51.18 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 26.31 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.39 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.94 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare