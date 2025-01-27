https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955347SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up, dynamic angle of golden liquid swirling against a dark background, capturing a luxurious and fluid motion, ideal for a video intro.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 30.85 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.02 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.94 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.81 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare