rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955445
Save
Video Info
0:08
29.97 FPS
H.264

A gaming chair in a neon-lit room, viewed from a low angle. The futuristic setup suggests a video game environment with vibrant colors and tech elements.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 25.18 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.48 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.73 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.76 MB

View personal and business license