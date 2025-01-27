https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955453SaveSaveVideo Info0:0729.97 FPSH.264A video still of a person in a suit from a rear angle, analyzing multiple screens with data and charts, conveying a high-tech, analytical style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 15.88 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.99 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.17 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.92 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare