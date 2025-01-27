https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955501SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene video capturing fluffy white clouds against a clear blue sky, shot from a low angle, emphasizing tranquility and vastness.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 4.6 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 2.9 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 455.34 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.18 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare