https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955524SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Wide-angle video shot of a vast warehouse aisle with towering shelves filled with boxes, creating a sense of endless depth and industrial efficiency.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 48.57 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.41 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.19 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 13.14 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare