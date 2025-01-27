https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955655SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A candid video still of a smiling woman in a denim jacket, captured from a low angle, with a vibrant temple and people in the background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 54.54 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 31.24 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.06 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.47 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare