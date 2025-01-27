https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955708SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Video captures vibrant autumn leaves from a low-angle, showcasing colorful foliage against a clear blue sky, emphasizing nature's beauty.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 111.26 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 55.29 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 9.21 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 13.52 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare