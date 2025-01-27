https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955718SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Underwater video of a sea turtle swimming over a coral reef. Captured from a side angle, showcasing vibrant marine life and clear blue water.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 64.91 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 38.03 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 8.67 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.99 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare