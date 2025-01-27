https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955722SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a pumpkin on a wooden table, shot from a low angle. The autumn background adds a warm, seasonal feel to the scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 27.81 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 11.62 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.88 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.62 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare