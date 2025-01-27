https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955728SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A low-angle shot of a vibrant lavender field leading to a rustic house under a blue sky, perfect for a serene nature video backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 100.59 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 54.41 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 8.03 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 12.3 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare