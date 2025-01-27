https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955739SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Video captures a two-tier cake with pastel floral decorations. Shot from a side angle, highlighting the elegant design against a soft-lit window backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 13.38 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 6.69 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.64 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.2 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare