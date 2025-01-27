https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955740SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial video view of a modern glass skyscraper reflecting the cityscape below, showcasing urban architecture from a high angle perspective.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 47.3 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 22.79 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 6.53 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 11.43 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare