rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955767
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Elegant Eid Mubarak video concept with a top-down angle. Features ornate lanterns and gold script on a rich blue background with intricate patterns.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 33.41 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.45 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.56 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.99 MB

View personal and business license