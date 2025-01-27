https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955767SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Elegant Eid Mubarak video concept with a top-down angle. Features ornate lanterns and gold script on a rich blue background with intricate patterns.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 33.41 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.45 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.56 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.99 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare