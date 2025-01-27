rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955769
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

A mid-shot video of a doctor in a bright office, holding a clipboard. The setting is professional, with natural light and a modern style.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 25.55 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.22 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.44 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.72 MB

View personal and business license