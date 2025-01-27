https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955769SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A mid-shot video of a doctor in a bright office, holding a clipboard. The setting is professional, with natural light and a modern style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 25.55 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.22 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.44 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.72 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare