https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955781SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Vibrant butterflies flutter among colorful flowers in a garden. Captured from a low angle, the video evokes a serene, natural ambiance.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 46.88 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.37 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.7 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.48 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare