https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955805SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Rear view of engineer in hard hat facing digital blueprint overlay. Low-angle shot conveys futuristic industrial video concept.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 43.93 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.43 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.64 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.61 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare