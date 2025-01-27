https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955814SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A vibrant concert scene with colorful lights and silhouettes of performers on stage, captured from a low angle, resembling a live music video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 51.15 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 28.1 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.86 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.96 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare