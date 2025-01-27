https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955825SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A futuristic video concept showing a man in a hard hat from a rear angle, standing in a digital factory environment with a blue, tech-inspired style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 61.6 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 31.19 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.13 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.19 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare