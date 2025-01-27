https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955827SaveSaveVideo Info0:0829.97 FPSH.264Magical Easter eggs sparkle on a grassy hill at sunset. Low-angle shot captures a whimsical, enchanting video scene with glowing effects.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 25.1 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.28 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.55 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.39 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare