https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955840SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Scenic video of Mount Fuji at sunrise, framed by cherry blossoms. Wide-angle shot captures reflection on the lake, creating a serene atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 47.92 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.93 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.85 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.02 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare