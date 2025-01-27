https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955854SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a hawk's intense gaze, capturing intricate feather details. The frontal angle emphasizes the bird's piercing eyes and sharp beak.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 54.52 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 28.19 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.47 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.36 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare