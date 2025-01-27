https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955890SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A mesmerizing video still of numerous hanging light bulbs glowing warmly. Captured from a low angle, creating a sense of depth and wonder.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 33.23 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.85 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.43 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.96 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare