https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955900SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A businesswoman adjusts her glasses in a modern conference room. Low-angle video shot captures her confidence, with an audience in the background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 21.89 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.23 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.38 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.78 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare