https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955904SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up, angled shot of ornate prayer cards on a rustic wooden table, capturing a mystical, vintage style, reminiscent of a tarot video scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 35.75 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.97 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.4 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 13.14 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare