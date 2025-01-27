https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955922SaveSaveVideo Info0:0929.97 FPSH.264A scientist in a lab coat examines a sample under a microscope. Side angle shot, capturing a focused and analytical atmosphere, suitable for a science video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 32.67 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.25 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.96 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.37 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare