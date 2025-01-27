https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955938SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A vibrant peacock stands in a lush garden, captured from a low angle. The video highlights its colorful feathers and serene surroundings.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 44.09 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 22.61 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.99 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.28 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare