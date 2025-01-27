https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955942SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up angle of a laptop on a desk, displaying a scenic mountain video. Modern, minimalist style with soft lighting and a plant in the background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 28.7 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 14.15 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.55 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.54 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare