rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955954
Save
Video Info
0:09
29.97 FPS
H.264

Modern minimalist bedroom with natural light, featuring a low-angle shot. Neutral tones and sleek furniture create a serene video aesthetic.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.17 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.9 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.97 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.01 MB

View personal and business license