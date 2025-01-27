https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955958SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Modern dining room with wooden accents, captured from a low angle. Sunlight filters through blinds, creating a warm, inviting video setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 34.95 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.56 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.01 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.95 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare