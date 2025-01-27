rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16955964
Save
Video Info
0:08
29.97 FPS
H.264

A dreamy, low-angle video scene of colorful Easter eggs on grass at sunset, with soft focus and glowing bokeh lights enhancing the magical atmosphere.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 25.51 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.22 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.75 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.94 MB

View personal and business license